Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000.

NYSEARCA:HYBB opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.09 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

