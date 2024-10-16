Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in OneMain were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

