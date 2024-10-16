Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,249 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 43,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

