Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 44,131 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,015 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,131 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.