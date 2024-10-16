Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 523 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HSBC were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in HSBC by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $46.07.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

