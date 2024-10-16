Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGI opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $67.82 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $1.3687 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

