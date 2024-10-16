Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 325 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.9% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,036.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $878.33 and a 200-day moving average of $748.19. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $467.62 and a 1 year high of $1,076.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

