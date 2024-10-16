Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,323 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMAR. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $205,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.4 %

BMAR opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $203.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.