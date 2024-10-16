Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 486 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMVM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $57.35.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.