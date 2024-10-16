Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 51,068 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,068 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,935,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 443.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 237,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,428 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 38,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 77,257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.