Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 51,679 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,679 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.74% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS DJUN opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $196.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

