Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 502,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 60,538 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 928,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $295,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.