Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $7,054,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF stock opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $139.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

