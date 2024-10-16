Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.08 and traded as high as C$70.25. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$70.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Get Clairvest Group alerts:

Clairvest Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.50 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Clairvest Group had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of C$38.94 million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, architecture and engineering consulting (AEC), agriculture, dental, life science, renewable energy, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, healthcare IT, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.