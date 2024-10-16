Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Sells $370,810.70 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.64 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

