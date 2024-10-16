CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

