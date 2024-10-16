Creative Planning Has $464,000 Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ICU Medical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ICU Medical by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,665,666.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,322 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

ICUI stock opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.83. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $188.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 0.66.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

