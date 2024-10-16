Creative Planning Sells 426 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BIO opened at $342.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $364.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.41 and a 200-day moving average of $306.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

