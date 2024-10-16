Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 15,281 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 15,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $596,723.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,748,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,276,738.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $3,816,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Lip Bu Tan sold 125,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $4,397,500.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 143,046 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $4,618,955.34.

On Friday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 13,820 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $430,078.40.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.11 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

View Our Latest Report on CRDO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.