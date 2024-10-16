Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,572 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $78.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.