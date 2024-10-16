Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of 5E Advanced Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $42,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

FEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

