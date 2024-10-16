Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 521,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 705,655 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $8,622,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 164,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $651.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,676,289.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $63,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 752,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,719,540.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

