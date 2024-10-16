Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 10,113 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at Design Therapeutics

In related news, Director Arsani William sold 814,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $3,463,214.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

