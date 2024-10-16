Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 24,488 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth $224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 101.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 69.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36,483 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

LG Display stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

