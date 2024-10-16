Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 59,452 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 570.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. Research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

