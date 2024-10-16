Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mission Produce news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 72,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $958,318.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,145.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mission Produce news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 72,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $958,318.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,145.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 51,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $685,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,219,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,876,473.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.85 million, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.23. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AVO. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

