Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 10,975 CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CoreCard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CoreCard alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreCard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreCard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCard by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Stock Down 0.4 %

CCRD opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. CoreCard Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. CoreCard had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoreCard Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of CoreCard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoreCard

About CoreCard

(Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.