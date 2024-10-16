Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 14.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 90,215 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at $766,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,204 shares of company stock worth $939,803. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

