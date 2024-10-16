Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,485 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,860,000 after buying an additional 103,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 136.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

KRO opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.24%. Analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.