Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $85,000 Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Latham Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $810.17 million, a PE ratio of 233.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Equities analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

In related news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at $196,064.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $169,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $441,364. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.