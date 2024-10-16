Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $92,000 in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sharecare by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Sharecare by 127.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 9,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sharecare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sharecare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.51. Sharecare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Insider Transactions at Sharecare
In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of Sharecare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,760.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.
