Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $98,000 in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Mural Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mural Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MURA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Mural Oncology Trading Up 0.6 %

MURA stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. Mural Oncology plc has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

