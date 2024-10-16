Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,668 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 155.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,314.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 253,960 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 436,911 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EBS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

NYSE:EBS opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $481.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.