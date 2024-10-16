Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 578.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 118,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 128.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 93,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

SRTS stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Sensus Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on SRTS

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.