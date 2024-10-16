Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201,264 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gevo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $491.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gevo

Insider Transactions at Gevo

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,311.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,311.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $124,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,061.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 759,600 shares of company stock worth $486,431 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gevo Profile

(Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.