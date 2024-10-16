Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 58.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 95.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

