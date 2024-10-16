Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth about $8,794,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 497.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 133,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PROG by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 260,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 118,698 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Price Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG Dividend Announcement

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

