Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 32,156 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAAC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAAC. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

NYSE LAAC opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $557.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

