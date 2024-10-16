Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 223,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TIXT opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIXT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIXT

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.