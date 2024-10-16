Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,535 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in City were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 95.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in City by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $895,503.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,305.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,795. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $895,503.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,305.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,413 shares of company stock worth $1,149,561 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.47. City Holding has a twelve month low of $86.56 and a twelve month high of $125.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. City’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

