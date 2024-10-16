Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 233,967 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233,967 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after buying an additional 2,965,310 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 860,244 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,463,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 533,802 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

