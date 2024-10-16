Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 43,779 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,896,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 247,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 11.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 329,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $613.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.69 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

