Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 66,349 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,349 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLZE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Backblaze in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Backblaze by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Backblaze by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLZE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of BLZE opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.02. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 42.34% and a negative return on equity of 104.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at $423,329.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 13,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $85,850.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,209.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at $423,329.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,483 shares of company stock worth $311,530 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

