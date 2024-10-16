Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 82,184 Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

