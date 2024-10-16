Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 106,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,045.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Butterfly Network by 1,271.4% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Butterfly Network by 353.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 248,201 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 108,944 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $352.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 153.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BFLY

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In other news, CEO Joseph Devivo bought 104,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,009,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,759.95. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 244,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $261,908.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,955,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,652,004.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Devivo acquired 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,009,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,759.95. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Butterfly Network Profile

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.