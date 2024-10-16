Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,932 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $10,015,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in NetEase by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NetEase by 56.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NTES stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

