CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 55.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 132.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

CVB Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

