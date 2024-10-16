Cwm LLC Acquires 316 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

