Cwm LLC Acquires 41,050 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 370,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

