Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 175.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

NYSE:PNR opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

